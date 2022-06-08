 
Queen attracts praise as she 'played a blinder' in two-word response to Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II, who met for the first time with her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor Castle during her Jubilee celebrations, is being lauded by royal fans for 'playing a blinder' in two-word response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plea.

The 96-year-old reportedly gave two-word response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's request to allow a photographer into an intimate family moment.

Harry and Meghan took their one-year-old daughter to meet her great-grandmother for the first time on Thursday while they were visiting the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

The Sussexes reportedly wanted a private photographer present at the meeting but due to fears that the Sussexes would share the pictures with US television networks, the Queen is reported to have told them "no chance". 

"I have to admit I was very disappointed the Queen had invited the snakes but she’s played a blinder.  She blocked them from getting their content for Netflix at every turn. Well done to her," Express.co.uk, citing its reader, has reported.  

Another commented: "I think I can safely say that most of us feared the Queen was going soft on these two but she most certainly wasn’t. She played an absolute blinder so stop playing the worried grandson. The Queen has all her marbles and a caring family surrounding her."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not even try to steal the Queen's show as they remained off from the spotlight to avoid controversy.

