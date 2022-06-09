 
Video: Mother ties child with ropes and leaves her under sun, gets booked

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

A video of a five-year-old child tied with a rope and left alone on the terrace under the blazing sun went viral.—Screengrab via Instagram/The Economic Times
  • Video of five-year-old child tied with rope and left alone in sun goes viral.
  • Mother was punishing little girl for not doing her homework.
  • Father says due to financial crisis, they are "ensuring proper education for children."

An FIR was registered against a mother from Delhi, India, after a video of her five-year-old child tied with a rope and left alone on the terrace under the blazing sun went viral, The Hindu reported.

The mother was punishing the little girl for not doing her homework. She tied her hands and legs and made her sit alone under the scorching sun.

In the video, the girl was seen struggling to set herself free. 

DCP Sanjay Kumar Sain said that a first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at the Khajuri Khas police station.

The girl's father, who is a 39-year-old tailor named Raj Kumar, said that the child was there only for a few minutes and that the parents were apologetic for their actions.

“Her mother was trying to teach her but she was running around and playing. Out of frustration, my wife tied her hands and legs and left her on the roof for a short while to punish her,“ The Hindu quoted Kumar as saying.

Kumar also said that his wife had not eaten in two days because the incident had distressed her. He explained that the mother was strict because the family was going through a financial crisis. 

"...we are ensuring proper education for our children," he said. 

“We have brought shame to our family, colony, and society [...] We might not be able to survive this humiliation,” Kumar told The Hindu.

The father also reassured the police that the child will be taken care of by both the parents and they will ensure "respect and patience" while dealing with the child.

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights also took notice of the incident and said that the authorities concerned have been briefed about it for immediate action.

