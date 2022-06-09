 
Thursday Jun 09 2022
Johnny Depp planning to waive off Amber Heard’s damages, lawyers suggest

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Johnny Depp may not collect $10.4 million in damages from his ex-wife Amber Heard after his “total win” in the bombshell defamation case.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s lawyers, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, hinted that the actor may waive off the payout.

The host of the show George Stephanopoulos discussed with the lawyers the Aquaman star’s fears of being left impoverished after paying Depp.

“We obviously can’t disclose attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified … this was never about money for Mr. Depp,” Chew replied.

He added, “This was about restoring his reputation — and he’s done that.”

“It was a total win for Johnny,” Chew said on the show.

On June 1st, the jury ruled the verdict in Depp’s favour as he won all three defamation claims in his case brought against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim and was awarded $10.35 in damages.

On the other hand, Heard won only one of her three claims that Depp defamed her and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

However, Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft was asked on NBC´s TODAY show if her client will be able to pay up, to which he replied: "Oh no, absolutely not."

