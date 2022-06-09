 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Lipa makes tropical fashion statement in sheer mini-dress: See

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Showing off her travel style, Dua Lipa was seen in a tropical mini-dress in Portugal
Dua Lipa posted a string of photos on her Instagram handle, in which she was seen wearing a sheer yellow-orange dress with printed palm trees, making it the ultimate travel style statement!

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter fashioned her mini-dress with brown cowboy boots and dark shades while on her Future Nostalgia tour.


Lending it an extra elegant look, Lipa was seen carrying a black shoulder bag and posing for a mirror selfie.

Dua also styled her look up with plenty of golden jewellery, including a gold pendant around her neck, and a high pony tail.

The Levitating hit-maker is currently on a tour for her mega-hit album Future Nostalgia, which has left millions of fans enthralled.

