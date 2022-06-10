Kendall Jenner plans to have baby with Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner has seemingly dropped a hint about her plans of having a baby with boyfriend Devin Booker as she remarked ‘the day is coming for me’ to have children.

The latest episode of The Kardashians showed the supermodel shopping for a gift for Kylie Jenner who was expecting to welcome her second baby in February.

During her conversation with Khloe Kardashian, Kendall expressed, “Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me, you know.”

The Tequila 818 owner has been celebrating her whirlwind romance with Devin since 2020 and she’s the only child of Kris Jenner who hasn’t embraced parenthood yet.

Reacting to her sister’s comment, Khloe said, “Oh, no, remember what we talked about? The standards.”

Kendall assured me that she would ‘100 per cent’ would hold me to her ‘standards’ but admitted, “It feels a little more real for me' at her age.”

“I mean, I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point,' Kendall said. “But it's always exciting, it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become.”