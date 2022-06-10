 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston thinks THIS actor could’ve played iconic role of Joey in ‘Friends’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Aniston thinks Sebastian Stan would have played the iconic role of Joey Tribbiani in the hit comedy sitcom Friends, originally played by Matt LeBlanc.

During an appearance on Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” the Pam and Tommy star said that the show got him through “a lot of lonely nights."

"It’s a friend to have in the room sometimes," the Murder Mystery actor responded as she added that Stan would have made “a great cast member.”

Aniston said, "You would have been Joey."

However, Stan disagreed with the actor, who rose to fame when she played the character of Rachel Green on the sitcom.

"And my friends would always go around and be like, ‘Who are you most like?’ I always came closest to Chandler because I get very sort of neurotic,” Stand revealed.

He added, “And I just used to die laughing.” 


