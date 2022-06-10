Watch this man fearlessly fly with a huge black vulture

Paraglider flies with vulture. — Twitter/@batsy09

With more than 15 million views on Twitter alone, an exciting short clip of a man paragliding with a black vulture has shocked and amused many social media users.

The video shows a paraglider flying at a height of thousands of feet. From the height, the city and forest below are slightly visible. Seconds into the clip, a massive black vulture enters the frame, flying around the man's feet.

Soon, after it adjusts itself, it lands on the adventurer's feet and he pats the back of the bird.

The location of the footage is not known.

A user in the comment section explained to others that an activity called "parahawking" actually exists where birds like falcons are trained to fly with paragliders.

Many other users were surprised and found it "magical" and "amazing".

"WHAT a moment. Awesome," commented a user.

Another wrote: “Don't know how often that happens but how very cool it to experience something like that. Of course, the altitude alone would be mind-blowing."