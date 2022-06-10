 
Sci-Tech
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Tiktok to launch new features

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. — Reuters
As part of its digital wellbeing mission to make it easier for its growing community of users to manage the time they spend on the entertainment platform, the video-sharing platform TikTok will roll out two new practical tools.

The new tools will enable users to have regular screen-time breaks, allowing them to remain in full control of their TikTok experience.

A new screen-time dashboard will give TikTok’s creative community data on how much time they are spending on the platform, including summaries on daily usage and the number of times they opened the app.

Users can also opt for weekly notifications to review their dashboard and monitor the time spent in a single sitting.

These prompts will remind TikTok users to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time, which they can set as per their choice and convenience.

TikTok will also introduce weekly digital well-being prompts for younger users.

When users aged between 13 and 17 spend more than 100 minutes on the app in a single day, he or they will get a reminder from TikTok about using the screen time limit tool the next time they open the app.

By rolling out the new screen time management tools, the platform hopes to encourage its community to think about their digital habits.

