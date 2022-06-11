 
When Eminem dissed Mark Wahlberg before actor ended beef

Years before becoming an actor Mark Wahlberg launched his career as a rapper in early 90s.

And hip-hop fans know that the "Italian Job" star once had a beef with Marshall Mathers aka Eminem.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper mocked and dissed Mark during their rivalry which came to an end a few years ago when the actor sat for an interview with GQ.

He admitted that the rivalry stemmed from the fact that Eminem was a better rapper than him.

Wahlberg admitted to being a “hater” in his 2017 interview with the magazine and described Eminem as a “Very cool guy, very talented."

He said "And yes, I didn’t give him credit for that a long time ago. I was a hater because he’s a better rapper than me”.

Eminem dissed him in his sophomore album The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000 . 

At the start of the track ‘Drug Ballad’ Eminem raps, “Back when Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark,” before clearly stating under his breath, “f****** fa**ot”. 

