FO rejects Qureshi's claims Pakistan will not oppose India's UNSC bid

Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Responding to former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's claim that Pakistan has assured its support to India's bid for UNSC membership, the Foreign Office on Friday reaffirmed its opposition to adding new permanent members to the UN Security Council (UNSC).

A day earlier, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed to have heard that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gave assurance to the US that the coalition government would not oppose India’s bid to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Reiterating its call to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan’s position on the reform of the UN Security Council was clear, consistent and unambiguous.

“Together with its other partners in the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) Group, Pakistan is opposed, in principle, to any expansion in the permanent membership of the Security Council. There is no change whatsoever in that policy,” Asim Iftikhar said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi seeks clarification

Earlier in the day, PTI leader and former foreign minister said he has heard that FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gave the Americans an understanding that Pakistan would not oppose if India is made a permanent member of the UNSC during his recent visit to New York.

Urging the foreign minister to give clarification, the PTI leader said that it is a major “policy shift” and people are worried about it.

Talking to journalists following his meeting with the chief election commissioner, he maintained that the Economic Survey 2021-22 endorsed their government’s economic progress.

“Even our opponents are also acknowledging the performance of the PTI-led government today,” he added.

He maintained that the government was using development projects as a tool to win by-elections in Punjab’s 20 constituencies. He demanded of the ECP to issue the polling scheme one month before the by-elections.



Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leader warned the administration against any interference in the election. He said they will not tolerate the Punjab government’s rigging in the upcoming by-polls.