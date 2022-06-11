Britney Spears shares a glimpse into her dreamy wedding with Sam Asghari: Video

Britney Spears finally tied the knot with fiancé Sam Asghari, six years after the couple was first romantically linked, in a intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday.

The Toxic singer dropped a video montage of the event sharing a glimpse of the extravagant ceremony with her 41.4 million followers.

With Haley Reinhart's cover of Can't Help Falling in Love playing in the background, the video shows the newlyweds getting ready for the big day followed by close-up shots of their wedding outfits.

The Princess of Pop exuded elegance in a Versace gown featuring a thigh high slit and a long train which the singer paired with a gorgeous long veil.

The reel captioned “Fairytales are real” showed Britney getting into a carriage with white horse after which the duo was seen saying “I do.”



The dreamy video also showed Britney and Asghari locking lips after getting hitched and it concluded as the married couple rode away in a white Rolls Royce with a "Just Married” sign on it.

The ceremony was a star studded affair attended by Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and others.