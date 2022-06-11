 
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip kept their engagement a secret? Here’s why

British Queen Elizabeth II marked the Platinum Jubilee without her husband Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April last year.

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth first fell in love with Prince Philip in 1939 when she met him aged just 13, according to her former press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth’s engagement was announced on July 9, 1947 after the royal tour around South Africa.

The royal engagement was made public as Prince Philip presented Elizabeth a diamond ring he had designed himself.

However, it is reported that Prince Philip actually proposed his sweetheart Elizabeth at Balmoral in 1946.

He asked Elizabeth to marry him, she reportedly agreed without even seeking her parents' permission.

Queen’s father King George VI, was aware of his daughter's feelings but worried about her age. He urged them to wait a year until Elizabeth was 21 before publicly announcing the engagement.

