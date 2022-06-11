Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’ 

 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore was one of the lucky few guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's glamorous wedding, which took place on June 9 in Los Angeles.

On Friday, the talk show host, 47, turned to her Instagram handle and shared an inside scoop of the intimate affair.


Posting a series of snaps and videos of her from Spears’ big day celebrations, the 50 First Dates actress penned a heartfelt message and compared the event to her 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story.

“What I learned from ‘Ever After’ is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did!” Barrymore wrote.

“I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!” she added. In the shared photos, Barrymore was photographed hugging Spears and Selena Gomez.

Barrymore was joined by Madonna, Gomez, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and many more at the wedding.

Meanwhile, the bride – in her own postings - called Barrymore her “girl crush” and gushed over Gomez, saying she’s “way prettier in person if that’s even possible.” The pop icon was honored that both attended her big day, saying, “I was speechless.”

