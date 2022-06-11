Tom Cruise flipped and totaled Oracle founder Larry Ellison's car: claim reports

Tom Cruise allegedly totaled Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s Toyota Land Cruiser during his stay on the billionaire's island.

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, the Hollywood heartthrob flew off to the Hawaiian island soon after the businessman bought it for $300m (£243m) in 2012.

The publication reported that the Mission Impossible star rolled and wrecked the car when he was driving it on the island’s unpaved roads.

An eyewitness, who saw the incident happening, told the outlet that the employees of Ellison’s land and resource management company were asked to clean up the wreckage.

The police were not informed about the accident as there were no injuries while the car was towed away by a truck.

The outlet also reported that two employees of Four Season resorts, owned by Ellison, were suspended from work after they mentioned that Cruise had been there.