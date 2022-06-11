 
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rebels against her mom Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly not on very good terms with her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt who recently broke internet with her killer dance moves.

The Eternals star is usually lauded for her parenting amid bitter custody battle of her six children with Brad Pitt however the recent reports point in the other direction.

According to Celebrity Insider, a source has revealed that the teenager is seemingly rebelling against her mother over her claims over being treated unfairly.

"Maddox and Pax (her older brothers) were allowed to drive and walk alone when they were her age. Shiloh is resisting," the source said.

The news site also reported that the daughter and mother often engage in arguments while Shiloh "slams doors all over the house."

"She says she's going to go to college as far away from her as possible! " the insider claimed.

The reports emerged after it was shared that the Maleficent star “made a huge effort to nurture her kids’ interests.”

Hollywood Life shared, “Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing. A career in dance is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all, she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy.”

