 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Watch: Distressed passengers panic during turbulent flight

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

  • Sources say incident took place on June 9. 
  • "The bad weather caused tremors and turbulence," they say.
  • Video shows passengers reciting Ayat-ul-kursi.

A plane of a private airline flying from Karachi to Peshawar narrowly escaped an accident due to bad weather. 

According to sources, the incident took place on June 9. The bad weather caused tremors and turbulence, however, the plane landed safely. 

A video of the passengers inside the airplane has been making rounds on the internet, in which they could be seen in a state of distress. 

The video shows the passengers reciting Ayat-ul-kursi and asking for repentance. However, some of the passengers tried calming down those who were screaming due to a fear of a plane crash.

The spokesperson of the airline said that the flight had to face turbulence due to the bad weather but the captain managed to land the plane safely. 

"The flights between Karachi and Peshawar are running normally," he added.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File

