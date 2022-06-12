Pak vs WI: Authorities yet to register FIR against fan who ran into ground, say sources

MULTAN: Authorities are yet to register a first information report (FIR) against a fan named Mohammad Waqas Ashraf who ran into the ground during second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI on Friday, sources told Geo Super.



According to the sources, the fan is currently in the custody of security agencies for further investigation. Further action on this matter is likely to be taken once three-match series ends on June 12.

Earlier, a fan identified as a local resident named Waqas was taken to a nearby police station after being interrogated inside stadium for more than an hour.

A PCB official had told Geo Super that neither PCB nor ICC have any law to deal with this case. However, local authorities are directed to deal with this matter.

It must be noted here that Waqas ran into the pitch where he did salute to Shadab Khan and hugged him. On his way back, Waqas showed immense excitement while doing a stunt. He was taken into the custody on the boundary rope and kept in a separate room for more than an hour.