 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Johnny Depps THIS picture reflects his personality

Johnny Depp, who emerged victorious in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, showed off his loving personality during his recent visit to a wildlife rescue organisation. 

The pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, paid a surprise visit to Folly Wildlife Rescue in Broadwater Forest near Tunbridge Wells in Kent after getting his life back and spent some moments with the animals.

In his one picture from the rescue center, Depp can be seen holding an orphaned badger cub - having been taken there by Beck’s wife, Sandra Cash. Depp's photo received massive praise and love from his die-hard fans, with one commented that he's a 'man of pure soul'.

Sharing a picture of the actor on Facebook, the rescue organisation wrote: ‘Guess who’s been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue – no, you’re not seeing things – that’s the real Johnny Depp!’

‘And what an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital’s care and vet units. Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words “blown away” by what he saw.’

They explained that being allowed to hold Freddie, an orphaned badger cub, is a ‘rare privilege’ that Depp was permitted.

Johnny Depp also shared the adorable photo on his Instagram Story to teach a lesson of love and care to his amazing fans and followers. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France
Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch
Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss

Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss
Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard
Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira
Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee

Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee
Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’
Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films

Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films
Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m

Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m
Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report

Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report

Latest

view all