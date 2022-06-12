Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality

Johnny Depp, who emerged victorious in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, showed off his loving personality during his recent visit to a wildlife rescue organisation.



The pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, paid a surprise visit to Folly Wildlife Rescue in Broadwater Forest near Tunbridge Wells in Kent after getting his life back and spent some moments with the animals.

In his one picture from the rescue center, Depp can be seen holding an orphaned badger cub - having been taken there by Beck’s wife, Sandra Cash. Depp's photo received massive praise and love from his die-hard fans, with one commented that he's a 'man of pure soul'.

Sharing a picture of the actor on Facebook, the rescue organisation wrote: ‘Guess who’s been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue – no, you’re not seeing things – that’s the real Johnny Depp!’



‘And what an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital’s care and vet units. Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words “blown away” by what he saw.’



They explained that being allowed to hold Freddie, an orphaned badger cub, is a ‘rare privilege’ that Depp was permitted.

Johnny Depp also shared the adorable photo on his Instagram Story to teach a lesson of love and care to his amazing fans and followers.