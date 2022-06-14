 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle uncomfortable after in and out fantasy shatters
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters 

Prince Harry did not departure from the royal life, claims royal author.

Expert Tina Brown revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plans for the Platinum Jubilee were put in shamble after cold shoulder from the royal family.

Speaking about the latest events, Ms Brwon told ITV's Lorraine, Ms Brown said: "It was great that they were able to introduce Lilibet to the Queen.

"I'm sure that everyone wanted that to happen.

"But it clearly was uncomfortable that they were there but not really present.

"It was awkward."

Presenter Lorraine Kelly asked Ms Brown whether there is "any way back" for Harry.

She added: "I mean I don't know if he even wants it, but I wonder what was going through his mind when he was sitting there with the cousins out of the way and he wasn't on the balcony and he wasn't part of it at all - having been used to being right in the middle of everything."

Ms Brown responded: "I don't think it's what he wanted in terms of the way he played out.

"I think there was a slight fantasy that he had that he can be in and out.

"But you can't pick and choose and you can't be in and out."

She added: "He served his country for 10 years, he was always in the middle of all that and I think it must have been, for him, quite poignant and difficult."

