Prince Harry seen 'genuinely happy' at Cali polo match without Meghan: Expert

Prince Harry was his true self at the California polo match sans Meghan Markle.

Psychology expert Darren Stanton notes the Duke of Sussex channelled his inner confidence at the game he has always loved, even during his life in the UK.

"It’s really interesting that Prince Harry appears always at his most relaxed and genuinely most happy when he’s either at the Invictus Games interacting with all the other athletes and attendees or at other sporting occasions such as the polo.



"When Harry is on his horse, you can see the determination in his face to do well at heart.



"Harry is a team player having been in the military, so he sometimes must find it quite hard to be in California away from loved ones in the UK.

"However, at the weekend polo game, his face was one of absolute elation and happiness as he played the sport and mingled with others.

"With his whole face engaged and his crow's feet visible at the side of his eyes in photos from the event, it’s clearly a genuine feeling of happiness."

"Harry also seems to be more of his own man when attending events on his own as he has a confidence and resilience we don’t tend to see when he’s accompanied by Meghan Markle."

