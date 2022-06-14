 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Internet Explorer logo.—AFP
Internet Explorer logo.—AFP

Internet Explorer will shut down tomorrow, June 15, announced Microsoft.

"The Internet Explorer (IE) 11 desktop application will end support for Windows 10 semi-annual channel starting June 15, 2022," the statement read.

Microsoft encourages customers to shift to Microsoft Edge with IE mode.

"IE mode enables backward compatibility and will be supported through at least 2029," it further said.

The tech giant further added that it will "provide a notice one year prior to retiring IE mode."

It then showed a link to a list of operating systems that support Internet Explorer, "including versions impacted by the announcement."

According to Britannica, Microsoft released Internet Explorer in August 1995. It became a popular search engine and by 1996 Javascript-enabled.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos

WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos
Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?

Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Tiktok to launch new features

Tiktok to launch new features
Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era
Video: Meet India's first virtual social media influencer

Video: Meet India's first virtual social media influencer
Here's everything Apple announced: MacBook Air, CarPlay updates, M2 chip

Here's everything Apple announced: MacBook Air, CarPlay updates, M2 chip
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid
China launches three astronauts to space station

China launches three astronauts to space station
Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review

Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review
Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan

Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan
Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Latest

view all