Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15

Internet Explorer logo.—AFP

Internet Explorer will shut down tomorrow, June 15, announced Microsoft.

"The Internet Explorer (IE) 11 desktop application will end support for Windows 10 semi-annual channel starting June 15, 2022," the statement read.

Microsoft encourages customers to shift to Microsoft Edge with IE mode.

"IE mode enables backward compatibility and will be supported through at least 2029," it further said.

The tech giant further added that it will "provide a notice one year prior to retiring IE mode."

It then showed a link to a list of operating systems that support Internet Explorer, "including versions impacted by the announcement."

According to Britannica, Microsoft released Internet Explorer in August 1995. It became a popular search engine and by 1996 Javascript-enabled.