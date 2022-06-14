Hina Rabbani Khar to lead Pakistani delegation during FATF plenary meeting

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, who is also the chair of Pakistan’s National Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Coordination Committee, will lead the Pakistan delegation at the FATF Plenary Meeting being held in Berlin, Germany.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, Pakistan’s progress under the 2018 and 2021 FATF Action Plans will be discussed. The Plenary will review the recommendations of FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG).

“The minister will also hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF Presidents, Executive Secretary of the FATF, and heads of delegations of FATF member states to apprise them of the tremendous progress made by Pakistan for completing both FATF Action Plans,” the statement issued by the ministry read.

It also mentioned that the state minister will underscore the government’s high-level political commitment to further strengthen Pakistan’s domestic Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime.

During the visit, Khar will also hold meetings with dignitaries in Germany in the context of Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations.

The notification further mentioned that the minister is accompanied by a senior-level delegation. Germany is hosting the FATF Plenary meeting in Berlin from June 13-17, 2022.

Pakistan aims to get off FATF grey list

Pakistan has launched a massive diplomatic effort to get off the FATF grey list, according to official sources.

Pakistan needs the votes of Turkey, China, and Malaysia to get off the list, and all three countries have assured the Pakistani authorities of full support for the purpose.

Pakistan has implemented almost all points of the FATF Action Plan, except for the penalties, and Pakistan has made prosecutions and all relevant legal amendments in this regard.