Why is Leah Remini reminding ‘Top Gun’ fans that Tom Cruise is still a Scientologist?

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently basking in the triumph of the action sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which is continuing to dominate the box office.

While the film, which is the sequel of the 1986 classic Top Gun, has scored $100 million during its opening weekend and gained massive praise from the audience, has received backlash from actress Leah Remini.

The Kings of Queens star, 51, has blasted Top Gun: Maverick and Cruise in a Twitter post over his connection to the Church of Scientology.

Remini, who is a former Scientologist, has warned fans that Cruise, 59, is still an active member of the Church.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Remini shared a screenshot of her friend, ex-Scientologist Claire Headley's Facebook post that accused Cruise of promoting "a dangerous cult that destroyed my family."

“Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology,” Remini tweeted.

“And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you,” she posted.

Headley noted the Mission Impossible star as promoting “a dangerous cult that destroyed my family too, the same cult that almost cost me my marriage and my life.”

“So no, I will not watch the movie, nor will I ever support or approve of this scam of a man,” Hadley wrote.