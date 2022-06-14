 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Prince Harry ‘happy’ over ‘second-row royal’ status, claims expert

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Prince Harry’s trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has become fodder for much speculation in the British press, with many branding him a ‘second-row royal’. However, one expert believes that Harry may not mind the title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet, last weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however, were only seen in public once at the Jubilee thanksgiving service.

At the service, which marked their return to royal engagements since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan were made to sit in the second row.

While many experts commented that Prince Harry was left ‘furious’ over the treatment, Celia Walden said that he might be OK with it.

Writing for The Telegraph, Walden suggested: “There would surely have been a time when being shunted from the front row would have would have left Harry and Meghan smarting. Well, Meghan at least.”

“Rightly or wrongly, I’ve always assumed that, whereas the duchess’s Garbo-esque ‘I want to be alone’ act is just that, Harry is probably genuinely happy to be relegated to a second-tier royal,” Walden added. 


