'Amber Heard should have learned something from Prince Andrew before interview'

Wednesday Jun 15 2022
In an NBC News interview Amber Heard spoke up about her legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp.

Depp recently secured a near victory in a defamation lawsuit against the "Aquaman" actress.

Heard, who looked devastated in the interview, said that she would stand by her testimony and all the accusations against Johnny Depp till her death.

A body language expert called her her interview a "train wreck interview".

Jesus Enrique Rosas compared her interview with Prince Andrew's BBC interview.

He said, "I have the feeling that Amber should have learned something from Andrew.

The Duke of York confirmed in a 2019 BBC interview that he invited Epstein to Windsor Castle and Sandringham, visited Epstein's homes and private island, and flew on his private plane, but Andrew maintained that he was unaware of Epstein's sex trafficking operation. During the interview, he was confronted with his decision to invite Epstein to Windsor Castle after an arrest warrant was issued accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor and to later visit Epstein's mansion in 2010, even after Epstein had served time in jail on charges of soliciting a minor for prositition.

