Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heartbreak from recent UK visit ma cause them to turn their backs' on the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly annoyed by the cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals during the Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend.

An insider tells Heat Magazine: "It was a kick in the teeth that the Cambridges didn’t attend. For Meghan, it just strengthened her resolve to not come back."

"Being ridiculed like that was very hard for Harry to take.

"He tries not to read the negative things written about them, but there was no avoiding it.

"There were plenty of cheers for them, too, but they know some of the public didn't want them to come back for the Jubilee and that was really hurtful."

Meanwhile, Meghan was also reportedly denied a photo of her daughter Lilibet with the Queen.

The couple quit their royal duties in 2020. The couple now lives in California.

