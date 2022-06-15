 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after kick in the teeth
Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry heartbreak from recent UK visit ma cause them to turn their backs' on the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly annoyed by the cold shoulder from Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals during the Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend.

An insider tells Heat Magazine: "It was a kick in the teeth that the Cambridges didn’t attend. For Meghan, it just strengthened her resolve to not come back."

"Being ridiculed like that was very hard for Harry to take.

"He tries not to read the negative things written about them, but there was no avoiding it.

"There were plenty of cheers for them, too, but they know some of the public didn't want them to come back for the Jubilee and that was really hurtful."

Meanwhile, Meghan was also reportedly denied a photo of her daughter Lilibet with the Queen.

The couple quit their royal duties in 2020. The couple now lives in California.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’

Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’
Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure

Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure
Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'

Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'
'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply

'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply
Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'

Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'
BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'

BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'
Britney Spears lashes out at brother Bryan

Britney Spears lashes out at brother Bryan

Shakira is making Jerard Pique jealous

Shakira is making Jerard Pique jealous
BTS will never return as K-pop group after 'hiatus'?

BTS will never return as K-pop group after 'hiatus'?

'Amber Heard should have learned something from Prince Andrew before interview'

'Amber Heard should have learned something from Prince Andrew before interview'
Eminem's new song releases on Thursday

Eminem's new song releases on Thursday

Latest

view all