Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Britney Spears hires new security team after ex attempted to crash wedding

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Britney Spears reportedly fired her security team after her ex husband Jason Alexander attempted to crash her wedding with hubby Sam Asghari.

As per a report by TMZ, the Toxic hit-maker has now hired a brand new team after the previous one failed to stop Alexander entering the premises of her house on the wedding day.

Last Thursday, the 40-year-old Louisiana native live steamed himself while he intruded the singer’s home demanding to meet her prior to her nuptials.

Alexander was detained before he could interrupt the event. A court charged him with a felony count of stalking, as well as misdemeanours counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. However, he pleaded not guilty.

The court issued a restraining order according to which Alexander has to stay 100 yards from Spears for three years. 

