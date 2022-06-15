 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Jennifer Lopez finally broke her silence on her “really abusive, dysfunctional relationship” with media at the start of her career in Hollywood.

In her new Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo got candid about her initial days in the industry when she was targeted for her curvy body and relationship with Ben Affleck.

She said, "No matter what I achieved, their appetite to cover my personal life overshadowed everything that was happening in my career."

"I just had very low self-esteem. I really believed a lot of what they said, which is, I wasn't any good, that I wasn't a good singer, I wasn't a good actress, I wasn't a good dancer. I wasn't good at anything. I just didn't belong here. Why wouldn't I just go away?" the Marry Me actor added.

Talking about the media scrutiny, Lopez said, "I felt like I was in this really abusive, dysfunctional relationship."

The actor – singer shared that she even considered quitting because of all the criticism and trolling she used to get on her figure.


