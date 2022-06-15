 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie to move to Kensington amid Prince William, Kate’s Windsor move

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

file footage

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are moving to Kensington just as Prince William and Kate Middleton move away to Windsor.

The couple is reportedly set to split their time between Portugal and a new UK home at the Kensington Palace estate.

As per Hello magazine, Princess Eugenie and Jack will soon be relocating to Kensington Palace from Frogmore, where they’ve lived for the past one year.

This comes just days after it was confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of Kensington and relocating to Windsor.

According to reports, Eugenie and Jack will not be moving into their previous Kensington home Ivy Cottage, and will instead relocate to Nottingham Cottage, otherwise known as Nott Cott.

Nott Cott is said to be on the smaller properties at the Kensington Palace estate, with just two bedrooms and a small garden.

The place also served as Prince Harry’s primary residence from 2013 until his move to Windsor after his wedding to Meghan Markle. Nott Cott is also where he proposed to Meghan. 


