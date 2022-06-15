‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

BTS' fans have extended their support to the band after they announced break to pursue solo projects during their annual FESTA dinner celebrating their anniversary.

“We’re going into a hiatus now,” BTS member Suga said in the video, adding, “It’s not that we’re disbanding, we’re just living apart for a while.”

“We're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process,” another member Jimin shared in the video as they discuss their future.

An English translation of the video that was uploaded on YouTube showed one member using the word “hiatus” but a entertainment company that manages BTS said, "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time”

“And remain active in various different formats," the statement added.

However, the fans of the band known as BTS ARMY were very supportive of their decision and showered support to the group.

