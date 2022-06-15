 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break
‘An ARMY forever’: BTS fans showered support on the band after they announce break

BTS' fans have extended their support to the band after they announced break to pursue solo projects during their annual FESTA dinner celebrating their anniversary.

“We’re going into a hiatus now,” BTS member Suga said in the video, adding, “It’s not that we’re disbanding, we’re just living apart for a while.”

“We're going through a rough patch right now, we're trying to find our identity and that's an exhausting and long process,” another member Jimin shared in the video as they discuss their future.

An English translation of the video that was uploaded on YouTube showed one member using the word “hiatus” but a entertainment company that manages BTS said, "To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time”

“And remain active in various different formats," the statement added.

However, the fans of the band known as BTS ARMY were very supportive of their decision and showered support to the group.

Check their reactions here:


More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘forcing’ Prince Andrew away from ‘weak’ Queen?
US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’

US author makes apology for saying white authors face ‘racism’
New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’

New Spider-Verse film ‘tests limits of animation’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’
Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Beyoncé to surprise British fans with secret pop-up shows to promote comeback album

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron team up for new romantic drama
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘done lots of damage’ amid warning echoes
Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users

Amber Heard's NBC interview deemed 'bad PR' by Twitter users
Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy

Selena Gomez teams up with Michelle Obama for American democracy
From debut to White House, the unstoppable rise of BTS

From debut to White House, the unstoppable rise of BTS
Prince Andrew blasted for being ‘deluded’: ‘Unaware of public image!’

Prince Andrew blasted for being ‘deluded’: ‘Unaware of public image!’
Queen’s Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ban ‘unnecessarily mean’

Queen’s Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ban ‘unnecessarily mean’

Latest

view all