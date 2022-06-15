 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Amber Heard still LOVES Johnny Depp post losing defamation trial

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Amber Heard still has a soft corner for her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman star appeared on the Today show with Savannah Guthrie after losing trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp in the highly publicized defamation case.

Heard admitted that she absolutely still loves her ex-husband Johnny, despite once again speaking out to accuse him of physical abuse during their relationship - insisting that her lack of visible injuries does not mean that her claims were 'fake' or a 'hoax'.

In the third installment of the interview - which will air in full on NBC's Dateline on Friday – Heard also detailed her plans for the future, revealing that she now plans to be a 'full-time mom' to her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige - hours after her team was forced to deny rumors that the actress has been cut from her $2 million role in the Aquaman sequel.

Heard also spoke out about her feelings for her ex-husband, telling Guthrie that she 'absolutely still loves' Depp - even though she refused to walk back her allegations of abuse against him, saying that she will 'stand by every word of her testimony... until the day she dies.

Wednesday's broadcast marked the final installment of a three-part interview in which Heard has made several sensational claims.


