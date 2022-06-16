Shakira chooses to ignore Jennifer Lopez

Shakira has chosen not to react to Jennifer Lopez's rants about not being allowed to perform solo at the Super Bowl Half Time.

Although, the "On The Floor' singer did not criticize Shakira, she received criticism for saying that that their Super Bowl collaboration was the "worst idea".

Shakira seemed to enjoy sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez, without realizing that Lopez was angry.

The "Waka Waka" singer's fans spoke up for her on social media but she avoided discussing the issue publicaly.

Though her fans believe that she has not reacted to Jennifer's remarks because of her separation with her partner Jerard Pique over cheating, others believe that she would soon give a tit-for -tat response.