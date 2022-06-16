 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Shakira chooses to ignore Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Shakira chooses to ignore Jennifer Lopez

Shakira has chosen not to react to Jennifer Lopez's rants about not being allowed to perform solo at the Super Bowl Half Time.

Although, the "On The Floor' singer did not criticize Shakira, she received  criticism for saying that that their Super Bowl collaboration was the "worst idea".

Shakira seemed to enjoy sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez, without realizing that Lopez was angry.

The "Waka Waka" singer's fans spoke up for her on social media but she avoided discussing the issue publicaly.

Though her fans believe that she has not reacted to Jennifer's remarks because of her separation with her partner Jerard Pique over cheating, others believe that she would soon give a tit-for -tat response.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly wants to play Ryan Gosling's role in Margot Robbie film

Machine Gun Kelly wants to play Ryan Gosling's role in Margot Robbie film

Queen's jubilee farewell to monarchy? Writer says William, Charles can't hold it together

Queen's jubilee farewell to monarchy? Writer says William, Charles can't hold it together
Greed for wealth led to BTS indefinite break?

Greed for wealth led to BTS indefinite break?
Prince William gushes over his daughter Charlotte for her amazing skills, brands her 'budding star'

Prince William gushes over his daughter Charlotte for her amazing skills, brands her 'budding star'

Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle was ‘head over heels’ for first husband Trevor Engelson
Piers Morgan faces backlash for comparing Amber Heard to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan faces backlash for comparing Amber Heard to Meghan Markle
Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle

Hailey Bieber talks about her struggle with imposter syndrome, chaotic lifestyle
Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Prince William’s ‘popularity’ to smash Prince Charles’ monarchy dream?

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship

Hailey Bieber opens up on her and Justin's health scares, relationship
Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot

Princess Beatrice debuts new royal title in latest appearance at Ascot
Amber Heard still LOVES Johnny Depp post losing defamation trial

Amber Heard still LOVES Johnny Depp post losing defamation trial
Queen’s ‘mobility issues’ force her to pull out of Royal Ascot for the second day

Queen’s ‘mobility issues’ force her to pull out of Royal Ascot for the second day

Latest

view all