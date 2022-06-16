 
Prince Harry trolled for falling off a 'sensitive horse'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fell out of the British media's favor after they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

When the tabloid media and YouTubers find nothing to criticize the couple, they search for old videos to mock the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A body language expert and his thousands of fans are mocking Prince Harry for falling off his horse during a polo match.

Interestingly, they were using a six year old Sky News video which had received thousands of views.

"You know how sensitive horses are," said Jesus Enrique Rosas while commenting on the video which a user had shared with an inappropriate caption .

Without realizing it was and old clip, a user said, "Horses are very clever and a great judgement of character! I do hope he doesn't suffer any repercussions!"

Most of Harry and Meghan's critics said that the Duke of Sussex couldn't have ridden a horse like Prince William did at Trooping the Colour ceremony.

