Beyoncé finally announces release date for her comeback album ‘Renaissance’

Thursday Jun 16 2022
Beyoncé is back with her first solo album Renaissance after six years as she announced the title and release date.

The Crazy in Love hit-maker’s seventh album will come out on July 29th 2022 and would be consisting of more than one part.

The 40-year-old previously removed her profile photos from all her social media accounts including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube sparking rumours that she will announce her album soon.

Confirming the speculations, the singer has now updated her bio on her social handles to “act i, RENAISSANCE, 7.29.”

Music platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music and others also dropped a picture with the singer’s bio confirming the news.

A tweet by Spotify read, “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE.”

“Beyonce’s #RENAISSANCE coming July 29,” Apple Music added on their handle.

A source previously revealed to The Sun that Beyoncé will be surprising her British fans with secret ‘pop-up’ performances in UK to promote her upcoming album.

