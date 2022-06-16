 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Why BTS waited 8 years before going solo: Find out

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Why BTS waited 8 years before going solo: Find out
Why BTS waited 8 years before going solo: Find out

BTS’ Jin breaks down the group’s hiatus and explained the real issues that led them towards making that decision.

These revelations have been made by Jin, in a separate segment to Weverse Magazine.

He spoke of the group’s various sacrifices, admitting, “[We] are extremely ambitious collectively as the group,” but set aside “personal ambitions sometimes, believing that the group comes first.”

‘I’m more fascinated than thankful about how this is even possible, but still, everyone put the group first. I’m grateful for the very fact that they’ve all made certain personal sacrifices to better fit with the group’s needs, and I think Namjoon is amazing for the fantastic job he did coordinating everything and everyone.”

At the end of the day, “I think we were able to put on such big concerts and make it to the stage at the Grammys because we function as a group of seven. There are some things you can do and some kinds of happiness you can only experience as a group.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘had no plans’ to meet her in UK

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing
Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist

Amber Heard ‘still wants’ ex-Johnny Depp in her life, claims psychologist
Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion

Reese Witherspoon drops adorable selfies with Jennifer Aniston from reunion
‘My Policeman’ trailer out! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin starrer to release on THIS date

‘My Policeman’ trailer out! Harry Styles, Emma Corrin starrer to release on THIS date

‘Criminally underrated’ Jennifer Lopez details her disappointment on 'Hustlers' snub by Oscars

‘Criminally underrated’ Jennifer Lopez details her disappointment on 'Hustlers' snub by Oscars
Queen reworking on 'mystique' formula of success to enhance monarchy 'magic'

Queen reworking on 'mystique' formula of success to enhance monarchy 'magic'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal titles ‘in royal cross hairs’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal titles ‘in royal cross hairs’: report
Meghan Markle 'upset' Lilibet connection with Queen was not 'solidified' with photo

Meghan Markle 'upset' Lilibet connection with Queen was not 'solidified' with photo
Hilaria Baldwin introduces ‘Newest Baldwinita,’ posts sonogram of her seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin introduces ‘Newest Baldwinita,’ posts sonogram of her seventh child
Amber Heard 'credibility contest' savaged by Savannah Guthrie in charity row: Viral Vid

Amber Heard 'credibility contest' savaged by Savannah Guthrie in charity row: Viral Vid
Joe Jonas reveals his feelings on expecting second child with wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas reveals his feelings on expecting second child with wife Sophie Turner

Latest

view all