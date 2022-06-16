Jennifer Lawrence steps out with hubby Cooke Maroney & baby on rare outing

File Footage

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her husband Cooke Maroney and their baby on in Los Angeles.

The Don't Look Up star was captured strolling her little one on the couple's rare public outing to Italian marketplace in the city.

An insider revealed to Page Six, “The couple seemed comfortable together and it seemed like a very normal errand run.”

Picture credits: Page Six

In the pictures, Lawrence could be seen in casual attire with grey baggy jeans paired with a t-shirt and white sandals.

Whereas, Maroney sported a gray sweatshirt with dark gray pants and sneakers as he was seen holding shopping bags

Last month, Lawrence appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show via phone call when the host accidently revealed the gender of her baby when she referred to the child as “he.”

Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first baby in February after the actor told Vanity Fair that she would like to keep her baby’s life private.

She had jokingly said, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'”

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Lawrence added.



