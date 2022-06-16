 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Riverdale star Ryan Grantham wants to kill Justin Trudeau?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Riverdale star Ryan Grantham wants to kill Justin Trudeau?
Riverdale star Ryan Grantham wants to kill Justin Trudeau?

Riverdale ex-actor Ryan Grantham has recently landed into trouble again as the prosecutors of the Canadian Prime Minister claimed that the actor had planned to kill Justin Trudeau.

According to Metro, during a court hearing in British Columbia, Canada, Grantham pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his mother Barbara Waite. It was reported that the 24-year-old shot his mother in the back of her head while she was playing the piano in 2020.

Sharing details from the court hearing, the outlet mentioned that Grantham, after killing his mother, left her body in a “pool of blood”, which was later discovered by the actor’s sister.

Later, CBS reported that the actor was accused of plotting to murder Trudeau after his mom’s death. The prosecutors revealed that Grantham packed his car with ammunition and set off to the Canadian Prime Minister’s residence in Ottawa.

Riverdale star Ryan Grantham wants to kill Justin Trudeau?

Meanwhile, Grantham’s lawyer, Chris Johnson, said that mental illness played a vital factor in Grantham's choices.

“At the time of the offence, this killing was not done out of hatred or animosity. It was done in Mr Grantham’s disordered thinking, to prevent his mother from seeing what he thought he was about to do,” he said.

The report further stated that Grantham was going through “an intense period of clinical depression and was experiencing urges to commit violence and kill himself” days before killing his mother.

It is pertinent to mention that Grantham had apologised for his actions and called his mother “a caring and compassionate person” who he claimed, “did not deserve this”.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew to ‘make a mockery’ of Queen Elizabeth with ‘restoration’

Prince Andrew to ‘make a mockery’ of Queen Elizabeth with ‘restoration’
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is ‘great guy’: Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is ‘great guy’: Scott Disick

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict was ‘unfair’? Juror speaks out

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict was ‘unfair’? Juror speaks out
Tom Hanks’ fans show concerns after actor’s hands ‘shakes’ at Elvis premiere

Tom Hanks’ fans show concerns after actor’s hands ‘shakes’ at Elvis premiere
Miles Teller shares Tom Cruise’s epic response to his medical emergency on ‘Maverick’ sets

Miles Teller shares Tom Cruise’s epic response to his medical emergency on ‘Maverick’ sets
Prince Harry ‘continuing’ Diana’s work with ‘hand grenades’?

Prince Harry ‘continuing’ Diana’s work with ‘hand grenades’?
Shakira to make major changes in her house after split from Gerard Pique

Shakira to make major changes in her house after split from Gerard Pique
Tom Hanks reflects on his Oscar-winning role in Philadelphia

Tom Hanks reflects on his Oscar-winning role in Philadelphia
Tom Cruise plans to celebrate his birthday with Prince William, David Beckham

Tom Cruise plans to celebrate his birthday with Prince William, David Beckham
Scott Disick showers praises over Pete Davidson: 'He’s so sweet'

Scott Disick showers praises over Pete Davidson: 'He’s so sweet'
Jennifer Lopez admits to 'losing herself' after divorce from Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez admits to 'losing herself' after divorce from Marc Anthony
Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Latest

view all