Nimra Kazmi’s family agrees to accept daughter’s husband as son-in-law: lawyer

KARACHI: The family of Nimra Kazmi — the teenage girl who had made headlines back in April after mysteriously disappearing from Karachi but later declared that she had eloped to marry the love of her life — have agreed to accept their daughter’s husband as their son-in-law.

A case related to the alleged Nimra's alleged kidnapping, filed by her family, was heard in the court of the judicial magistrate east on Thursday. during the hearing, the lawyer of Nimra's Husband, Najeeb Shahrukh, told the judicial magistrate that the man's family had been in talks with Nimra's parents about making peace and they had accepted him as their son-in-law.

The counsel added that in this regard, the parties involved would reach a decision soon.

The lawyer said that the affidavit of reconciliation between the two families would be submitted to the relevant court, after which the hearing of the case was adjourned till July 2.

Talking to the press outside the court after the hearing, Shahrukh's aunt said that her nephew would stay in Karachi, adding that they have accepted all the conditions of Nimra Kazmi's parents.

“Her parents want to make Shah Rukh a ghar damad (a man who lives with his wife's parents), but Nimrah is not ready to accept this,” said the aunt.

In April of this year, the police said that 14-year-old Nimra Kazmi — who went missing from Karachi's Saudabad area — has been traced and was found in Dera Ghazi Khan.

However, they said Kazmi had "willingly" tied the knot with her husband.

The disappearance of the girl was the second case after a teenager of the same age, Dua Zehra Kazmi, went missing from Karachi's Al Falah on April 10.

In a video statement, Kazmi said that nobody had kidnapped her and that she tied the knot willingly.

“I am very happy,” she said, adding that she got married on April 18.

She had also requested people to remove her videos from social media.