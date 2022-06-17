Kate and William's Windsor move likely to cause tension with Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all set to move to Windsor Castle with their children this summer.

The royal couple would keep Kensington Palace as their London home.

Some royal experts believe that their move would likely create tension with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On their Royally Obsessed podcast, royal commentators Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito discussed how the move will cause tension with Harry and Meghan.

According to UK's Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex renewed their lease of their house in Windsor, The Sun reported.

The publication said they stayed there when returning to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

One of the expert said, “By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of the Windsor court where it’s all happening.

"They can now come and go any time they please."