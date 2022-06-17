 
Queen Elizabeth’s heir ‘can no longer hold it together’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s monarchy is reportedly in danger without ‘her firm grip’, experts warn.

 Petronella Wyatt, the Queen’s closest connection made this revelation.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she claimed, “The Queen's heirs can't hold it together.”

“Charles thinks he is [a] leader of the opposition. William is petulant and their family petty squabbles are in the papers almost daily.”

However, not every expert agrees with the warned prediction, biographers Angela Levin for one believes, “Prince Charles will make an excellent king not least because he cares so much about people. William has the same sense of duty.”

