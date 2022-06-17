FATF notes Pakistan has 'substantially completed its two action plans'

Islamabad needs the votes of Turkey, China, and Malaysia to get off the FATF grey list. — AFP/File

BERLIN: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans” but on-site visits are required to verify Islamabad’s implementation, a statement issued by the watchdog said.



However, Pakistan has not been officially removed from the FATF's grey list and may be removed once The watchdog makes a visit to Pakistan.

"The FATF will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and conduct an on-site visit at the earliest possible date," said the watchdog.

The watchdog noted that since June 2018, when Pakistan high-level political commitment to work with FATF, continued its political commitment to combating both terrorist financing and money laundering has led to significant progress

“In particular, Pakistan demonstrated that terror financing investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN designated terrorist groups and that there is a positive upwards trend in the number of money laundering investigations and prosecutions being pursued in Pakistan, in line with Pakistan’s risk profile. In addition, Pakistan also largely addressed its 2021 action plan ahead of the set times,” said FATF.

Soon after the announcement, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar — who was leading Pakistan's delegation at the plenary session in Berlin — congratulated Pakistan after the watchdog declared both action plans complete.

"International community has unanimously acknowledged our efforts. Our success is the result of four years of challenging journey. Pak reaffirms resolve to continue the momentum and give our economy a boost," said Khar while congratulating the Pakistan team at FATF.

