 
world
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Reuters

US FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for children under five

By
Reuters

Friday Jun 17, 2022

A child is administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pediatric vaccine, in San Jose, Costa Rica February 23, 2022. — Reuters
A child is administered a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pediatric vaccine, in San Jose, Costa Rica February 23, 2022. — Reuters

  • Vaccines can be rolled out to under-5 age groups as early as next week.
  • Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine authorised for children aged 6 months to 4 years.
  • Health officials say vaccinations should help prevent hospitalisations.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorised two COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 and under, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country's youngest children.

The agency authorised Pfizer-BioNTech's, COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years, and Moderna's shot for those 6 months to 17 years. Pfizer's is already authorised for those over the age of 5.

While many parents in the United States are eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong the demand will be for the shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorised for children aged 5 to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is so far fully vaccinated federal data shows.

The vaccines could be rolled out to the under-5 age groups as early as next week, White House officials have said, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to make its recommendations on how the shots should be administered before the vaccination campaign can begin in earnest.

Related items

A panel of its outside advisers is meeting to vote on the recommendations on Friday and Saturday.

"Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

Public health officials and experts say that even though a large portion of small children were infected during the winter surge due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, natural immunity wanes over time and vaccinations should help prevent hospitalisations and deaths when cases rise again.

Moderna shares rose over 3% to $125.16, while Pfizer was up nearly 1% at $47.81 in morning trading.

More From World:

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police

One killed, several wounded in Afghan mosque bombing: police
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey in first since Khashoggi murder

Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey in first since Khashoggi murder
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Jenin

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in Jenin
UK approves US's repatriation request of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange

UK approves US's repatriation request of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange
Indian trains set ablaze in protests against military hiring changes

Indian trains set ablaze in protests against military hiring changes
Hyundai producing small electric cars for India

Hyundai producing small electric cars for India
US condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP members against Prophet (PBUH)

US condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP members against Prophet (PBUH)
Afghan anchor forced to sell food on street after Taliban takeover

Afghan anchor forced to sell food on street after Taliban takeover
Ferrari says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030

Ferrari says 80% of its models will be electric or hybrid by 2030
Watch: Man gets high-five from bear while crossing road

Watch: Man gets high-five from bear while crossing road
Sri Lanka left with fuel stocks for around five days: minister

Sri Lanka left with fuel stocks for around five days: minister
EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism

EU leaders visit Ukraine in show of support after criticism

Latest

view all