 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
AFP

‘Overreaching activism’: SpaceX employees punished for criticising Elon Musk

By
AFP

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceXs Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas.-AFP
 In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas.-AFP
  • SpaceX takes action against employees for criticising Elon Musk.
  • Employees wrote a letter lashing out at Musk’s behaviour in public.
  • Musk is in the midst of a roller-coaster $44 billion bid to buy Twitter.

 NEW YORK: Elon Musk’s SpaceX has fired several employees behind a letter critical of the outspoken billionaire’s public behaviour, the aerospace firm said in a message to staff confirmed by AFP on Friday.

A "small group" of employees sought their colleagues’ signatures in a show of support for the letter and participation in a survey, SpaceX chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell wrote in an email late Thursday.

The mercurial billionaire regularly uses Twitter to provoke, speak directly to customers as well as fans and sometimes offend with unfiltered or crude comments.

Shotwell’s message said some workers felt "uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied, and/or angry because the letter pressured them to sign onto something that did not reflect their views."

Related items

"We have too much critical work to accomplish and no need for this kind of overreaching activism," she added.

After conducting an investigation, the company "terminated a number of employees involved," Shotwell said, without specifying how many.

The workers’ letter, first reported by website The Verge, criticized Musk’s behaviour in public, as well as recent accusations of sexual harassment against him, as "a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us."

"As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX - every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company," the letter added.

Musk, who also heads electric car maker Tesla, is in the midst of a roller-coaster $44 billion bid to buy Twitter that has brought even more attention to the entrepreneur.

More From Sci-Tech:

Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme
Tesla cuts job openings since Elon Musk's economic warning

Tesla cuts job openings since Elon Musk's economic warning
It’s (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles

It’s (not) alive! Google row exposes AI troubles
Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15

Internet Explorer bidding farewell for good on June 15
WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos

WhatsApp Web has a new feature for photos, videos
Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?

Is Elon Musk finally ready to buy Twitter?
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites
Tiktok to launch new features

Tiktok to launch new features
Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era

Meta unfriends FB ticker in final farewell to Facebook era
Video: Meet India's first virtual social media influencer

Video: Meet India's first virtual social media influencer
Here's everything Apple announced: MacBook Air, CarPlay updates, M2 chip

Here's everything Apple announced: MacBook Air, CarPlay updates, M2 chip
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of withholding data, says may withdraw bid

Latest

view all