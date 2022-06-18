'Utterly repugnant': Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

A view shows smoke rising as seen from a building in Kabul, Afghanistan June 18, 2022 in this still image obtained by Reuters from a social media video. — Reuters/File

"These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant," the foreign ministry says.

Ministry says Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan," it adds.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others while also causing destruction of property.



According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan is seriously concerned about the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan.

"Yesterday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers. These acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant," the statement read.

The Foreign Office further noted that Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens," it stated.