PIA returns passenger’s dollar-filled pouch

A passenger travelling via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from Lahore to Toronto, Canada forgot his Canadian dollar-filled pouch at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The passenger, who was travelling on flight PK 789 on June 16, forgot his travel pouch containing 3,035 Canadian dollars and some documents at one of the check-in counters at the airport, according to a statement released by the flag carrier.

The carrier said its staff, after the passenger’s departure, found the pouch and documents and took them into their custody.

Later, on the arrival of the flight in Toronto, the passenger was contacted and informed about his belongings, PIA said.

Relieved to hear about the development, the passenger sent an authority letter, allowing his relative to collect the money and documents from the PIA office.

