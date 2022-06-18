 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 18 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

PIA returns passenger’s dollar-filled pouch

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Saturday Jun 18, 2022

The new Canadian five and 10 dollar bills, made of polymer, are displayed with the previously released 20, 50 and 100 dollar notes following an unveiling ceremony at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa April 30, 2013. — Reuters
A passenger travelling via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from Lahore to Toronto, Canada forgot his Canadian dollar-filled pouch at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The passenger, who was travelling on flight PK 789 on June 16, forgot his travel pouch containing 3,035 Canadian dollars and some documents at one of the check-in counters at the airport, according to a statement released by the flag carrier.

The carrier said its staff, after the passenger’s departure, found the pouch and documents and took them into their custody.

Later, on the arrival of the flight in Toronto, the passenger was contacted and informed about his belongings, PIA said.

Relieved to hear about the development, the passenger sent an authority letter, allowing his relative to collect the money and documents from the PIA office.

