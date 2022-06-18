Petition filed against Dania Shah for posting Aamir Liaquat's indecent video

Televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third wife Dania Shah. — Instagram/@SyedaDaniaShah

KARACHI: A welfare organisation on Saturday filed a petition against Dania Shah, who was the third wife of former popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain in the court of a district and sessions judge.

In its petition, the organisation asked the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Dania for posting Hussain's indecent videos on social media.

The petition also stated that action should be taken against Hussain's wife for maligning the image of Pakistani women all over the world.

It also said that Dania should be punished for posting such a video over a minor dispute.

Dania's video message

After the PTI MNA's death, Dania claimed that the couple was about to reconcile. The same was claimed by her mother, Salma Begum.

A day after, she announced that she is in iddat.



Iddat is the time period a woman has to observe after her husband dies or when she gets divorced. During this period, a woman cannot marry another man.

Aamir Liaquat's death

Last week, Hussain was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony in Karachi and was shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

The PTI MNA, 50, reportedly felt chest discomfort the night before but refused to go to the hospital. His employee, Javed, said he heard Hussain scream in the morning.

The TV personality's domestic staff broke down his room's door when they did not receive any reply from him. When rushed to the hospital, doctors said he had already passed away by the time he reached the facility.