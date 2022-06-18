 
pakistan
Amin Anwar

Petition filed against Dania Shah for posting Aamir Liaquat's indecent video

Amin Anwar

Televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain's third wife Dania Shah.

  • Organisation files petition in court of a district and sessions judge.
  • Petition asks FIA's Cyber Crime Wing to take action against Dania. 
  • It says Dania should be punished. 

KARACHI: A welfare organisation on Saturday filed a petition against Dania Shah, who was the third wife of former popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain in the court of a district and sessions judge. 

In its petition, the organisation asked the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against Dania for posting Hussain's indecent videos on social media. 

The petition also stated that action should be taken against Hussain's wife for maligning the image of Pakistani women all over the world.  

It also said that Dania should be punished for posting such a video over a minor dispute. 

Dania's video message 

After the PTI MNA's death, Dania claimed that the couple was about to reconcile. The same was claimed by her mother, Salma Begum.

