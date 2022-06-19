Prince William was almost named THIS but Diana wanted 'more robust' moniker

Prince William, the future King of Britain, will turn 40 next week.

The son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was almost named something else upon his father's insistence.

After one week of his birth, William was affectionately called 'Baby Wales'. Charles, however, wanted to name his first born Arthur- a name snubbed by Diana.

"His other middle names are Philip - in honour of his late grandfather Prince Philip - and Louis, thought to be inspired by Lord Louis Mountbatten," shared Daily Star.



Royal author Robert Lacey reveals that Charles' suggestion was rejected by ex-wife, who instead wanting a "more robust" name for her first son.



He explained: "'He's obviously going to be a great King,' Diana would declare to her confidante Simone Simmons as she watched her son organize games of soccer in Kensington Palace's gardens or subversive midnight feasts on sleepovers with friends. 'Look how they're drawn to him! He's a born leader.'"

