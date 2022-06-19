Jennifer Aniston says she felt ‘useless’ amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

 
Jennifer Aniston got candid to share her experience of working on the upcoming movie Murder Mystery 2 as the actor dubbed it nothing ‘challenging’.

During her conversation with People magazine, the FRIENDS alum talked about filming the sequel of the 2019 Netflix comedy with Adam Sandler amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn't been away from my dogs since the [beginning of the] pandemic," the 53-year-old star explained.

"Also, Ukraine was a stone's throw away,” she added.

Aniston said that she felt that making a comedy movie at the time felt ‘so useless’ but she reminded herself that people need a reason to stay positive.

I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute," she said.

"What the last couple of years has taught us all is that you can't sweat the small stuff, grateful for every single day," she shared. 

"It was good to slow down and be able to say, 'I'm going to take two months and digest what I just did and think about what's going to be next'," Aniston added.

