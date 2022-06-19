Kim Kardashian brings tears to her ex Kanye West's eyes with touching Father's Day tribute

Kim Kardashian seemingly gave a desired bliss to her ex-husband Kanye West with her heart melting Father’s Day message, praising the rapper for being the best dad to their four babies.

The 41-yea-old American Tv personality's touching words might have brought tears to Kanye's eyes as Kim thanked him "for being the best dad to our babies and loving them in a way you do. Happy father's Day ye!"

Things have not been easy for the former couple in recent months, with the rapper was initially publicly furious about his ex-wife's new relationship with Pete Davidson.



However, it appears to have settled down, with Kanye going quiet on social media after reportedly telling his children's mother he would step back.



The mother-of-four has often praised his skills as a father, and reached out to the rapper on Saturday to mark Father’s Day.

Kim Kardashian shared Father's Day tributes to stepdad dad Caitlyn Jenner, and her late dad Robert on Sunday. In her tribute to late father Robert Kardashian Sr, she wrote: 'The kids asked me how I would celebrated with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they [had] the cutest suggestions,'