 
pakistan
Monday Jun 20 2022
Fathers Day: Video of Dua Zahra's father sobbing goes viral

Monday Jun 20, 2022

On Father's Day, several videos and photographs relating to gifts and wishes went viral, as did a video of Dua Zahra's father, Mehdi Kazmi's, crying while missing his daughter.

In the viral footage, Dua's father is seen sobbing on a couch. After the video went viral, several comments and messages circulated on social media for the grieving father.

Social media users hoped Zahra and her parents will meet after the video went viral.

Actress Yumna Zaidi also posted a photo of Mehdi Kazmi and wished him a Happy Father's Day, and praised him for 'being a great father.'

On June 8, the Sindh High Court issued a written order in the matter of Dua Zahra, allowing her to choose with whom she wants to reside.

Former Wapda chairman appears before NAB in Rs753m corruption case

'Remain alert': Heavy rains forecast across Pakistan

Defamation case: Imaan Mazari issues ‘unconditional apology’, IHC dismisses case

Karachi, Hyderabad witness steady increase in COVID-19 cases

Noam Chomsky's letter to PM Shehbaz highlights 'human rights violations in Pakistan'

Long march vandalism case: Islamabad court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

US agrees to help Pakistan negotiate deal with IMF: report

PM Shehbaz's plea for permanent exemption from court appearance approved

Punjab decides to impose emergency due to rise in rape cases

Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan

Countrywide torrential rains expected from Monday: Met Office

Security forces gun down six BLF terrorists in Balochistan

