Fathers Day: Video of Dua Zahra's father sobbing goes viral

On Father's Day, several videos and photographs relating to gifts and wishes went viral, as did a video of Dua Zahra's father, Mehdi Kazmi's, crying while missing his daughter.

In the viral footage, Dua's father is seen sobbing on a couch. After the video went viral, several comments and messages circulated on social media for the grieving father.

Social media users hoped Zahra and her parents will meet after the video went viral.

Actress Yumna Zaidi also posted a photo of Mehdi Kazmi and wished him a Happy Father's Day, and praised him for 'being a great father.'

On June 8, the Sindh High Court issued a written order in the matter of Dua Zahra, allowing her to choose with whom she wants to reside.